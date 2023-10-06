Fat Replacers Market Overview, Size, Analysis, Demand, Growth, Trends and Opportunities by 2031

Fat Replacers Market

Consumers' growing awareness of health issues is causing them to adjust their eating habits and consume less fat.

PORLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fat replacers, also known as fat substitutes, are chemicals that replace all or part of the fat in a product while maintaining the same flavor, texture, and mouth feel. Fat replacers are useful in two ways. They lower the fat content of food while also lowering the calorie count. Carbohydrate, protein, and lipid-based fat replacers are all available. Various fat replacers from various sources are used in most cuisines. Many of the ingredients have long been found in foods, but they are now being employed in new ways.

Global Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,

Associated British Foods Plc.,

BENEO, Corbion NV,

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.,

Epogee, Grain Processing Corporation,

Ingredion Incorporated,

JELU-WERK J.

Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG.

These major market players have adopted various strategies to expand their fat replacers market reach. The strategies adopted in the fat replacers market include product launch, merger, and acquisition. New market players are also entering the market with new products. These strategies are creating fat replacers market opportunities.

Chronic disease is connected to a diet high in fat and cholesterol. As a result, it is up to consumers to cut down on fat calories. Fat replacer processors provide fat alternatives that are compatible with the food system. Perfect fat substitutes should have a variety of functions and able to transfer heat, as fat is a heat transfer medium that allows quick cooking. Heat transfer has potential to change texture, color, and flavor. Protein, carbohydrate, or fat replacers are considered as healthy diet. Replacers based on carbohydrates can be fully digestive, moderately digestible, or non-digestible, giving 0-4 kcal/g.

The global fat replacers market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is classified into plants and animals. The plants segment occupied a major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Fat replacers sourced from animals are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the future.

On the basis of type, the carbohydrate-based segment occupied major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to high textural properties provided by carbohydrate-based fat replacers.

On the basis of application, the fat replacers market is segmented into bakery & confectionary, processed meat products, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. The processed meat products segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Moreover, nutritious and healthy food preference is growing at a rapid pace among consumers.

In 2021, Europe accounted for more than half of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to rise in health concerns among people and increase in popularity of fat replacers in these regions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in demand for healthy food products such as fat replacers. Sales of healthy and nutritious food products have increased, as it is consumed by health-conscious people to maintain a healthy body and appetite. It is mostly consumed in the Europe and North America regions. The supply has been hampered due to trade barriers and travel restrictions.

The market has grown rapidly as a result of rise in obesity rates around the world and growth in public awareness regarding excessive fat consumption. People are also becoming more health-conscious, which is changing their eating habits and nutrition. This also contributes toward the fat replacers market growth. Foods & beverages business is expected to develop significantly in next few years as a result of improved economic conditions, increase in population, and rise consumer income. In addition, these macroeconomic indicators and fat replacers market trends are expected to increase demand for fat replacers during the forecast period.

Fat contains important sensory qualities that aid texture and mouthfeel, as well as the perception of lubricity in food and the overall taste component. As a result, food processors find it difficult to compensate for these qualities in fat-free food variations, stifling the expansion of the fat replacers industry. Overuse of fat replacers in a number of foods can increase stickiness and introduce unwanted flavors to cheese, all of which are expected to hinder sales.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By source, the plants segment was the highest revenue contributor to the fat replacers market, with $1,740.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,241.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

By type, the carbohydrate-based segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,522.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,851.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

By application, the bakery and confectionary segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,319.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,478.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.2%.

Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,152.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,270.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

