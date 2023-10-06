Refractive Surgery Devices Market to be worth US$ 446.2 Million by 2032 with CAGR of 7.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.
FMI Logo
Increased refractive defects, strong reimbursement, and market leaders fuel the USA's Refractive Surgery Devices Market.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The refractive surgery devices market was valued at US$ 211.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 446.2 million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2022 and 2032.
Refractive errors result out of inappropriate shape of eyeballs or cornea. The procedure of refractive surgery is inclusive of reshaping of the cornea or eyeballs through laser. The WHO says that factors responsible for the uncorrected refractive errors include lack of screening leading to undetected refractive error. This has, in turn, given rise to availability of cost-effective refractive corrections.
Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample now:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-780
The present scene is such that there is a rising prevalence of astigmatism and near-sightedness. Plus, children eye screening programs are being sternly implemented at community level in the emerging regions. The WHO further states that 8 Billion people all across tend to lose their vision at the global level every single year. Laser surgery is keeping the cash registers ringing.
Though refractive surgery devices help, the fact that rising risks of under-corrected or overcorrected vision, corneal haze, loss of corneal flap, and chances of loss of vision on surgery going wrong can’t be ignored. These factors may restrain the refractive surgery devices market going forward.
Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Refractive Surgery Devices Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy an eagle’s eye view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.
“The WHO states that 52% of the global population is likely to contract myopia by the year 2050. This fact is expected to take the refractive surgery devices market by storm in the forecast period” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.
Key Takeaways:
North America holds more than 30% of the market share and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even going forward. This could be attributed to higher incidences of refractive errors coupled with advanced technologies being implemented to develop surgical products.
The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the refractive surgery devices market. This could be credited to China leading from the front.
Europe holds the second-largest market share with the UK at the dominating position followed by Germany.
Competitively Refractive Surgery Devices:
Bausch Health companies, in March 2021, did agree upon selling their stake in Amoun Pharmaceutical Company to ADQ for US$ 740 Million.
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies belonging to Johnson & Johnson, in February 2022, did announce that the US FDA had approved CARVYKTI to treat adults with refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma.
Johnson & Johnson, in April 2021, did launch ACUVUE Abiliti – a brand for future products and services for helping the parents and eye care providers alike in looking through increasing prevalence as well as concern regarding myopia (in children in particular).
Johnson & Johnson Vision, in February 2019, came up with TECNIS Eyhance intraocular lenses in the market of Europe. These come across as next-generation lenses capable of offering effectiveness in far and intermediate distances.
SIFI and Zydus Cadilla, in April 2019, did agree upon entering into a strategic partnership for launching advanced intraocular lenses all across the Indian market. The step was taken post Indian Central Drugs Standards Control Organization approving SIFI’s intraocular lenses.
Key Players:
Alcon
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Essilor
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
NIDEK CO. LTD.
Quantel Medical
SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions
TOPCON CORPORATION
Unlock Exclusive Market Segments Insights: Buy Now to Discover Vital Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in this Industry:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/780
Refractive Surgery Devices Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Lasers
Microkeratome
Aberrometers
Other Product Types
By Application:
Myopia
Hyperopia
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
By End-use:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Ophthalmology Clinics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Others
APAC
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Others
MEA
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Others
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.
Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:
Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Analysis: The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is forecasted to expand at 14.5% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 16.2 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 3.7 billion that was recorded for 2022.
Vision Care Market Growth: The vision care market is expected to expand at a decent CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The valuation of the vision care market as of 2023 is US$ 89,596 million, and the market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,78,930.9 million by 2033.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Ankush Nikam
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube