KLEECHI EYEWEAR MAKES GLOBAL DEBUT IN THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY WITH ARTIST FEATURES

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleechi, an archetype eyewear brand launches its newest collection inspired by mythology & archetypes. Kleechi, the epitome of unapologetic luxury eyewear, has unveiled a limited edition collection that draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of mythology and archetypes. This milestone comes as a result of Kleechi's relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering commitment to establishing itself as a dominant force in the world of eyewear fashion.After continuous growth and consistent drive to build an eyewear empire, the brand has been able to align itself with entertainment artists such as Fabolous, Scar Lip, Busy Freelandz, BreezyLYN, & Mr. Chicken.

Kleechi's offerings is undoubtedly the "Titan" and “Arcadia” styles are masterful creations, this iconic design and color-ways have graced the stages of renowned events such as "Wild N Out," the Wireless Festival, the Skin2Skin concert, and many more. Kleechi's eyewear has become a staple in the wardrobes of fashion-forward individuals, setting trends and turning heads wherever it goes.

There will be future collaborations with other entertainment celebrities, ambassadors, & influencers in the near future. This commitment to synergy with creative minds ensures that Kleechi will continue to redefine eyewear fashion. Kleechi gives fashion lovers the opportunity to express themselves visually through eyewear with its latest archetype being designed for the "creative". This milestone comes as a result of Kleechi's relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering commitment to establishing itself as a dominant force in the world of eyewear fashion.

Kleechi is not merely a brand; it's a canvas for self-expression. With its latest archetype tailored for the "creative," Kleechi empowers fashion enthusiasts to visually articulate their unique identities. As the brand continues to evolve, one can only anticipate the awe-inspiring innovations it will bring to the world of eyewear, further solidifying its position as a true visionary in luxury fashion.

Kleechi Public Relations Team:
Kadayalee Washington & Monique Jones
Email: management@triplerrr.org

Monique Jones
Kleechi LLC
Staff@kleechi.com
