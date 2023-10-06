AI CCTV Market Size is Estimated to Generate $55.22 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 14.90%

AI CCTV Market

The AI CCTV Market share in Asia-Pacific expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investment in the infrastructure sector.

Economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of AI CCTV products in military & defense and the commercial sector, which is significantly contribute toward the growth of the market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “AI CCTV Market by Offering, Camera Type, Deployment, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”,

The global AI CCTV Market size was valued at $14.83 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $55.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.90%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11992

AI CCTV is a network IP camera which execute advanced analytical functions such as face detection, person detection, vehicle detection, traffic counting, license plate recognition (LPR), and people counting. These AI features are realized by using extremely advanced video analytics software, which is integrated with the recorder and camera.

The global AI CCTV market share is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in demand for technically advanced surveillance system and rise in concerns about public safety & security. Furthermore, surge in use of AI CCTV at traffic signals by government agencies to detect & recognize license plates on moving or stationary vehicles boosts the overall market growth. However, lack of awareness about advanced products is a major restraint to the global market. In addition, growing infrastructure sector in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the AI CCTV Market.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11992

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of AI CCTV Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, AI CCTV Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the AI CCTV industry include:

· Axis Communications AB

· Bosch Security Systems

· D-Link Corporation

· Eagle Eye Networks

· Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

· Hanwha Techwin America

· Panasonic Corporation

· Swann

· FLIR Systems, Inc

· VIVOTEK Inc

Developing nations tend to witness high penetration of AI CCTV products specially in the infrastructure sector. Factors such as rise in need for safety in high-risk areas and growth in use of AI CCTV in traffic monitoring accelerate the growth of the market.

Region wise, the AI CCTV market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the Asia-Pacific AI CCTV market share is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from the emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11992

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the AI CCTV Market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing AI CCTV Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the AI CCTV Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global AI CCTV Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global AI CCTV Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research