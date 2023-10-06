70th Macau Grand Prix Tickets to go on sale

MACAU, October 6 - The 70th Macau Grand Prix will be held on November 11th and 12th, and from 16th to 19th, 2023. Tickets for the event will go on sale from Monday, October 9th.

Residents and visitors can make reservations through the MacauTicket network, email and telephone, or purchase tickets at Kong Seng Macao and Hong Kong stores and Mainland sales points. Tickets may also be purchased through Ctrip, Damai, EGL Tours website and the tongyue.com WeChat mini program.

Line-up includes eleven thrilling races

The 70th Macau Grand Prix will include a total of 11 races across two weekends in November this year. The highlights include: Macau Formula 3 Grand Prix – FIA Formula 3 World Cup, Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup, Macau Guia Race – the final stop of the TCR World Tour, and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – the 55th Edition.

Multiple convenient ticketing options

Tickets for the event will go on public sale from 11am on Monday October 9th via multiple convenient channels. The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee has set up a total of 17 sales points in Macao, Hong Kong and the Mainland, as well as online, telephone, email and mobile application sales channels.

Residents and visitors wishing to attend the Grand Prix can make reservations through the MacauTicket network at www.macauticket.com, via email and phone. Alternatively, tickets may be purchased from Kong Seng Macao and Hong Kong stores and Mainland sales outlets, or from Ctrip, Trip.com mobile apps, Damai mobile apps and WeChat mini-programs, the EGL Tours website at www.egltours.com and the tongyue.com WeChat mini-programs.

During the event, as well as manned ticketing counter services, each on-site ticketing booth will be equipped with self-service ticket dispensing machines. Tickets may be purchased using credit cards and other electronic payment methods.

The price of all tickets for Saturday, November 11th, Thursday, November 16th and Friday, November 17th is MOP100, while prices for Sunday, November 12th, Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th range from MOP400 to MOP1,000, depending on the spectator stand.

Individuals may purchase a maximum of 20 tickets at a time. Anyone over the age of two must purchase a ticket to enter. Holders of a valid Macau student ID card can also purchase student discount tickets. Each student is limited to one daily discounted ticket. The student ticket quota is limited, and available only while stocks last.

In addition, in order to further enhance the synergistic impact of the Grand Prix on sports tourism, a ticketing partnership scheme has been launched with local and overseas tourism associations, travel agencies, airlines and online travel platforms to jointly promote packages that combine Grand Prix tickets with air tickets, ferry tickets and hotel accommodation.

Further information about the event can be obtained by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo , or downloading the relevant mobile application, and by following the Grand Prix’s Facebook page, WeChat and Weibo accounts.