MACAU, October 6 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-06 11:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Early times on 7th Oct Relatively High "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

In the past few hours, Typhoon "Koinu" has slightly intensified. According to the present forecast track, "Koinu" will continue to move westward and approach the Pearl River Estuary in the next two days. Under the combined influence of "Koinu" and the northeast monsoon, windspeed in Macau is expected to increase during early hours of tomorrow, with force 5 to 6 gusty northerly winds. As a result, there is a higher chance of issuing signal No. 3. Although it is anticipated that "Koinu" will weaken over the next two days, the intensity change and track remains uncertain. It is expected that there will be more showers later tomorrow and showers will be more frequent early next week.

Meanwhile, the astronomical tide is not significant in the coming few days in Macao. SMG will closely monitor "Koinu" development and assess the possibility of flooding caused by storm surge in low-lying areas. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.