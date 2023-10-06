Government Headquarters open to public on 21 and 22 October

MACAU, October 6 - The Government Headquarters Open Day sessions will this year be held on Saturday (21 October) and Sunday (22 October), from 9am to 6pm. The sessions will feature a series of performances and flower displays. The theme of this year’s floral arrangements – with prominent use of carnations – is “Macao Food Festival”, showcasing Macao cuisine and its Chinese and Western characteristics, and promoting Macao’s food culture and traditions.



The Open Day sessions at Government Headquarters in Avenida da Praia Grande, are the first such events since 2020. Members of the public as well as tourists will have the opportunity to visit the Multi-purpose Room, the Lotus Room, the Grand Hall on the upper floor, and the Green Hall, Yellow Hall and Blue Hall of the Protocol Palace. They will also be able to tour the garden starting at the lotus pond, where there will be large floral arrangements and decorations for photo opportunities. During the Open Day sessions, members of the public and tourists will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances by the Macao Police Band and the Macao Youth Choir.

To commemorate this special occasion, souvenirs will be offered to visitors while supplies last. In addition, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will set up a temporary postal counter near Nam Van Lake, offering a commemorative-postmark service and Open Day sessions-related philatelic products.

All are welcome to visit the Government Headquarters for the Open Day sessions. Visitors are kindly reminded that neither selfie sticks, umbrellas, drinks, nor food are permitted on the premises. Pets are also not allowed. For more information, please visit https://openday.dsasg.gov.mo/en/ or telephone +853 2872 6886 during office hours for enquiries.