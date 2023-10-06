Submit Release
【Special Notice】31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest is postponed from tomorrow (7 Oct) to next Monday

MACAU, October 6 - The 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), originally scheduled to present the fireworks displays by the companies from the United Kingdom and Germany tomorrow evening (7 October), will be postponed to 9 October (next Monday) owing to the impact of the typhoon. Thank you for your attention and understanding.

MGTO will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, assess the weather’s real-time impact on safety and the contest schedule, and implement the action plan as predetermined. Any further adjustments to the event will be announced to the public as soon as possible.

