Drug Coated Balloons Market Size, Share, Scope, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Drug Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the drug-coated balloons market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the drug-coated balloons market size is projected to reach $1.69 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.

The growth of the drug-coated balloons market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease. North America is expected to lead in terms of market share. Key drug-coated balloons companies include Acotec Scientific AG, AR Baltic Medical AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Trending Drug Coated Balloons Market Trend

A significant trend in the drug-coated balloons market is the focus on product innovations, with major companies in the market actively developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their market positions.

Drug Coated Balloons Market Segments

•By Product: Drug-Coated Balloons For Peripheral Artery Disease, Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease, Drug-Coated Balloons For Other Indications

•By Drug Type: Paclitaxel, Sirolimus

•By End User: Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A drug-coated balloon (DCB) is a medical device used for treating narrowed or blocked blood vessels, primarily in interventional cardiology and interventional radiology. It delivers medication directly to the site of vascular disease while simultaneously performing angioplasty.

Drug Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drug Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The drug coated balloons market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

