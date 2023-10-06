INVITATION TO DFDS CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 13 DECEMBER 2023 IN COPENHAGEN

INVESTOR NEWS no. 32 - 6 October 2023

DFDS’ Executive Management Team (EMT) will host a capital markets day (CMD) for institutional investors, analysts, and lenders as well as financial media on 13 December 2023.

Presentations will include an update on strategy and financial ambitions.

Participants are encouraged to join the event in person in Copenhagen.

There will be ample opportunity to network with both EMT and business unit management during a one-hour lunch and at a mingle event after presentations.

Date: 13 December 2023

Venue: DFDS HQ, Copenhagen

Time: 11.00-15.00 (CET)

Management mingle: 15.00-16.00 (CET)

To attend in person please register here.

The CMD will also be open for virtual attendance. A registration and streaming link will closer to the event be made available here. More information about the CMD is also available on this page.

Kindly register by latest 8 December 2023.

For any further information please contact Søren Brøndholt Nielsen.

We look forward to seeing you in Copenhagen.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen, Media +45 51 71 42 88

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,800 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

