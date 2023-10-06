Von der Leyen announces doubling of humanitarian aid and further measures to support Armenia

At the European Policy Community Summit in Granada on 5 October, President Von der Leyen outlined further emergency and long-term support measures for Armenia.

The President said that the EU is doubling its humanitarian support to alleviate the plight of the 100,000 displaced Karabakh Armenians, with a further €5.25 million in emergency assistance added to the previously announced €5.2 million.

The ‘EU4Peace’ programme will be topped up with an additional €800,000 to support emergency assistance, confidence-building measures, and media outlets known for their balanced reporting.

The European Commission will also mobilise funding under annual programmes for Armenia to allocate €15 million, which can be used as budget support to the state to address socio-economic needs and purchases of food and fuel.

The Commission will also discuss the urgent provision of technical assistance with the Armenian authorities, including the assistance provided through the TAIEX and Twinning programmes, to address issues like air safety and nuclear safety.

Von der Leyen also announced that the Commission was working on further support to Armenian infrastructure via the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP), which can deliver up to €2.6 billion in investments.

The Commission will also support Armenia’s participation in regional projects, in particular in the Black Sea electricity cable project with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania.

At the same time, she noted that the “EU remains fully committed to supporting the negotiations with Azerbaijan and facilitating the dialogue”.

