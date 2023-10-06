Vitamin And Mineral Premixes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Vitamin And Mineral Premixes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vitamin and mineral premixes market, as per TBRC's Vitamin And Mineral Premixes Global Market Report, is set to reach $10.79 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.6%.

The vitamin and mineral premixes market is growing due to rising health consciousness. North America is poised to lead in vitamin and mineral premixes market share. Key players include Cargill Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, Glanbia plc, Alltech Inc., Nutreco NV, Barentz International BV, Corbion NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Innovd SA, Hexagon Nutrition Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., and Wright Enrichment Inc.

Vitamin And Mineral Premixes Market Segments

•By Type: Vitamin And Mineral Combination, Vitamin, Mineral

•By Form: Dry, Liquid

•By Application: Feed, Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Personal Care

•By Geography: The global vitamin and mineral premixes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vitamin and mineral premixes refer to blends of vitamins and minerals that are formulated to meet specific nutritional requirements. They are commonly used in the food and beverage industry to strengthen products with these essential nutrients.

