Global Chronic Pain Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.95% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Chronic Pain Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chronic pain market is projected to hit $97.94 billion in 2027 at a 7.95% CAGR, states TBRC's Chronic Pain Global Market Report 2023.

The chronic pain market is driven by chronic pain patient prevalence. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players: Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc.

Chronic Pain Market Segments

• By Product: Drug, Devices

• By Indication: Neuropathic Pain, Arthritis Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Cancer Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Other Indications

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Organization

• By Geography: The global chronic pain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chronic pain refers to persistent or long-lasting pain that continues beyond the normal healing process of an injury or illness. Chronic pain can have various causes, including injuries, underlying medical conditions, nerve damage, inflammation, musculoskeletal disorders, and certain diseases such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, or neuropathy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Chronic Pain Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chronic Pain Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chronic Pain Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

