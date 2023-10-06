Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size Expected To Reach $82.96 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chronic kidney disease market is expected to reach $82.96 billion in 2027, with a 6% CAGR, according to TBRC's Chronic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2023.

The chronic kidney disease market's growth is attributed to kidney disease prevalence. North America is poised to leads the chronic kidney disease market share, with major players including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, AbbVie, Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Labs, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Segments
• By Diagnosis: Blood Test, Urine Test, Imaging Test, Kidney Biopsy
• By Treatment: Drugs, Dialysis, Kidney Transplant, ACE Inhibitors, Blood Test, Other Treatments
• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous
• By End-User: Hospital And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Dialysis Centers, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global chronic kidney disease market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chronic kidney disease is characterized by the inability of damaged kidneys to efficiently filter blood, resulting in excess fluid and blood waste in the body, potentially leading to health problems. It is commonly caused by diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. It requires careful, ongoing management and has the potential to proceed to end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis or transplant.

