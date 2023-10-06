Dr. Shape Now Selling Six Types of Post Surgical Recovery Garments for Women

Liposuction, tummy tuck, breast augmentation, and other post-surgery patients need effective and comfortable post-surgery garments.

LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dr. Shape announced today that the company is now selling six different types of post surgical recovery garments for women.

“Of course, post-surgical recovery is important, but it can also be comfortable. The Dr. Shape focus is important, and it’s about people!”, said Dr. Shape spokesperson Roy Diaz.

The unique dual purpose of the specially designed, effective, and raved-about Dr. Shape products is to help with the comfort and recovery of the post-surgery patient.

As doctors explain, every injury or surgery has its own path to recovery, depending on the individual. Dr. Shape is now selling six types of Post Surgical Recovery Garments for women.

“Whether it’s breast augmentation, liposuction, arm liposuction, facelift, tummy tuck, or a fat transfer procedure,” explains Diaz. “Our medical-grade compression garments are designed to support patient recovery with targeted compression, without feeling uncomfortable or a tight, compromising fit.

“Like the Compression Surgical Bra. The First and Second Stage High and Low Compression Bodysuit. The fully adjustable, 360 Lipo Vest, adds the perfect amount of compression around the full torso. The Implant Stabilizer Band. And the Female Compression Vest with sleeves.”

Diaz points out that there is a Dr. Shape difference. “It is the quality of the materials, and the specialized design.”

The Dr. Shape garments are comfortable and effective because the 3D stretch provides consistent, targeted compression that does not constrict or bind when stretched. They also have superior stretch, up to 250% of the original length.

“Our specialty garments smooth the body and create a superior silhouette form,” Diaz adds. “A popular extra feature is the added patient comfort of the moisture wicking and cooling of the post-surgery garments.”

The dynamic Dr. Shape website makes it easy and convenient for women to simply click and easily navigate important post-operative facts and information, as well as select from everything that is needed for effective post-surgery recovery and comfort.

The website also features the comments and recommendations of top plastic surgeons who use Dr. Shape garments and the testimonials of several Dr. Shape patients.

About Dr. Shape

Because post-surgery liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and other popular surgery patients need effective recovery----and comfort--- Dr. Shape has designed a special line of effective and comfortable post-surgery garments.

