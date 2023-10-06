Bitumen Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Bitumen Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bitumen market is projected to reach $63.18 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2%, according to TBRC's Bitumen Global Market Report 2023.
The bitumen market's growth is driven by road construction, with Asia-Pacific holding the largest bitumen market share. Key players include Sinopec, ExxonMobil, Shell, Total Energies, BP, ConocoPhillips, Rosneft, Cenovus Energy, Bouygues, Imperial Oil, Suncor Energy, and MOL Group.
Bitumen Market Segments
• By Product Type: Paving Grade, Hard Grade, Oxidized Grade, Bitumen Emulsions, Polymer Modified Bitumen, Other Products
• By Application: Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Insulation, Other Applications
• By End-Use Sector: Non-Residential, Residential, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global bitumen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Bitumen, also known as asphalt or asphalt binder, is a black, sticky, and highly viscous petroleum-based material. Bitumen is used as a binder in asphalt concrete for constructing roads, highways, and other transportation infrastructure.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Bitumen Market Trends And Strategies
4. Bitumen Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
