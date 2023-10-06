Update No. 1: Vermont State police ask the public to review home and business surveillance systems

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police ask the public to review home and business surveillance systems

CASTLETON, Vermont (Friday, October 6, 2023)- The Vermont State police are requesting the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review their surveillance systems for a white male approximately 5'10", short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. The timeframe the Vermont State Police are requesting is from early afternoon into the evening hours on October 5, 2023.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, October 5, 2023***