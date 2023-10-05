Governor General Tours USP Tonga Campus Ahead of Graduation 

The Governor General of Solomon Islands and Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, GCMG, KStJ, visited the USP Campus in Nuku’alofa on 4th October 2023.

The Governor General was accompanied by Lady Mary Vunagi and officials.

The Delegation was received by Campus Director Dr Robin Havea and USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

During the visit, the Governor General and accompanying officials were given a tour of the Campus which included the Library’s Pacific Collection and computer lab.

His Excellency also took the opportunity to sign the Campus’ guest book and received a briefing from the Secretary to the USP Council Totivi Bokini- Ratu on the program for the graduation ceremony.

The Governor General is in Tonga in his capacity as the Chancellor of USP to officiate at the USP graduation on 5th October at the Falemasiva Hall in Nuku’alofa.

