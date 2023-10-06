Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,380 in the last 365 days.

Crews continue to install barrier wall on eastbound MacCorkle Avenue exit ramp

Page Content

Work crews are continuing a project to replace a frequently impacted guardrail with a barrier wall on the eastbound exit ramp to MacCorkle Avenue from the West Virginia Turnpike (Exit 95).

The barrier wall will protect the southern bridge pier for the overhead Yeager Bridge. The ramp requires a closure due to removal of the guardrail and leaving the bridge pier unprotected. Additionally, there is no construction access available outside of the existing ramp lane.

The eastbound exit ramp will remain closed through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The closure will impact traffic heading both north and south on the West Virginia Turnpike. All traffic exiting the West Virginia Turnpike at Exit 95 will have to take the westbound ramp to MacCorkle Avenue.

Advance messaging will be in place alerting drivers to the changed conditions in advance of Exit 98 southbound and Exit 89, Marmet, northbound so that multiple alternative routes are available to motorists.

The contractor will have flaggers in place to alert traffic to any potential backup conditions, and if there are any backups, the West Virginia Turnpike will evaluate and make changes if needed.​​

You just read:

Crews continue to install barrier wall on eastbound MacCorkle Avenue exit ramp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more