Crews continue to install barrier wall on eastbound MacCorkle Avenue exit ramp

Work crews are continuing a project to replace a frequently impacted guardrail with a barrier wall on the eastbound exit ramp to MacCorkle Avenue from the West Virginia Turnpike (Exit 95).

The barrier wall will protect the southern bridge pier for the overhead Yeager Bridge. The ramp requires a closure due to removal of the guardrail and leaving the bridge pier unprotected. Additionally, there is no construction access available outside of the existing ramp lane.

The eastbound exit ramp will remain closed through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The closure will impact traffic heading both north and south on the West Virginia Turnpike. All traffic exiting the West Virginia Turnpike at Exit 95 will have to take the westbound ramp to MacCorkle Avenue.

Advance messaging will be in place alerting drivers to the changed conditions in advance of Exit 98 southbound and Exit 89, Marmet, northbound so that multiple alternative routes are available to motorists.

The contractor will have flaggers in place to alert traffic to any potential backup conditions, and if there are any backups, the West Virginia Turnpike will evaluate and make changes if needed.​​