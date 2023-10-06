Submit Release
Lane Closure on I-79 South, to Begin Monday, October 9, 2023

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 southbound, at mile marker 132 (South Fairmont), to mile marker 133 (Kingmont), from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2023, through Saturday, October 14, 2023, for crews to work on the interstate bridges and finish some roadway items. Nighttime operations only.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic.

Expect major delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

