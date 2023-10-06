Alternating Lanes Closures on WV 9, in Jefferson County, Beginning Monday, October 9, 2023

Page Content

There will be alternating lane closures on WV 9 East and West, at the intersection of Oak Lee Drive, in Jefferson County, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023, and Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to allow for pavement repairs.

Traffic turning onto WV 9 from North Fairfax Boulevard and Oak Lee Drive will only be permitted to make a right-hand turn. One lane will remain open at all times. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​