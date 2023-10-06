Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,380 in the last 365 days.

Alternating Lanes Closures on WV 9, in Jefferson County, Beginning Monday, October 9, 2023

Page Content

There will be alternating lane closures on WV 9 East and West, at the intersection of Oak Lee Drive, in Jefferson County, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023, and Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to allow for pavement repairs.

Traffic turning onto WV 9 from North Fairfax Boulevard and Oak Lee Drive will only be permitted to make a right-hand turn. One lane will remain open at all times. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

Alternating Lanes Closures on WV 9, in Jefferson County, Beginning Monday, October 9, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more