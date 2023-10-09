"EX Weeks Out" to Make Gains at the Chelsea Film Festival

EX Weeks Out to make its New York Premiere at the Chelsea Film Festival

"EX Weeks Out" is set to captivate audiences at its New York Premiere at the prestigious Chelsea Film Festival.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated comedy film "EX Weeks Out" is set to captivate audiences at its New York Premiere at the prestigious Chelsea Film Festival at 1:15pm on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at the Regal Union Square, located at 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. This compelling film has been selected to compete in the esteemed Indie Episodic category.

Previously screened at the Orange County Latino Film Festival and IFS Los Angeles, "EX Weeks Out" has garnered acclaim and excitement among audiences.

Written and starring the hilarious Amanda Rivas, "EX Weeks Out" is a remarkable production brought to life by Chelo’s Mandita Productions. The film is directed by Trisha LaFache. The cast includes Ray Santiago, and Maureen Blanquisco, the reigning Miss Bikini Olympia of 2022.

"EX Weeks Out" explores the theme of resilience in the face of heartbreak. The story follows Lucy, played by Rivas, who finds herself in a downward spiral when her husband unexpectedly ends their seven-year marriage via text message. In an inspiring turn of events, Lucy embarks on a journey into the world of bodybuilding, discovering the strength of the biggest muscle of all - her heart.

Shot against the backdrop of Los Angeles, California, this production showcases the talents of Amanda Rivas, not only as the writer and lead actress, but also as a producer. The film is co-produced by Todd Gallet, Dany San Lugo, and Trisha LaFache. The film is a testament to the power of diverse voices in the entertainment industry, with Latinas holding key roles such as writer, lead actress, director of photography, producer, and 1st AD. Additionally, "EX Weeks Out" boasts a diverse cast and crew, highlighting the importance of inclusion in filmmaking.

"EX Weeks Out" promises to be a heartwarming and empowering comedic cinematic experience, and its inclusion in the Chelsea Film Festival's Indie Episodic category is a testament to its exceptional storytelling and outstanding talent. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this powerful and hilarious narrative on the big screen.