Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Castleton

CASTLETON, Vermont (Thursday, October 5, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Thursday afternoon, October 5, 2023, in Castleton.

Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the Rail Trail near 1587 South Street after receiving a call regarding a deceased female. Arriving troopers discovered a woman deceased at the scene.

A witness in the area reported a possible suspect was northbound on the rail trail walking towards the Castleton Campus after gunshots were heard. The witness described the male as a white male approximately 5'10", short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.

The body of the deceased woman will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.