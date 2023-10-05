Governor Abbott Announces Over $5.1 Million In Grants To 15 Alamo, Hill Country Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, October 5 - October 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 19 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $5.1 million have been awarded to 15 organizations in the Alamo and Hill Country area as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to over 6,700 Alamo and Hill Country area veterans and their families across 35 counties.



“Today’s grant presentation is the Texas Veterans Commission’s final stop on the Big Check Tour that has provided in total over $36 million in state grants to veterans who have honorably served our nation,” said Governor Abbott. “From pro bono legal services to clinical counseling, these grants will help ensure Texas veterans and their families have the resources and support they deserve. I thank the Texas Veterans Commission for traveling across the state and partnering with veteran service organizations to support our veterans. Texas will always honor the sacrifices of these brave men and women who selflessly protected the freedoms we enjoy every day.”



“This is the final stop on TVC’s Tour of Texas, where we presented grants to community organizations and partner agencies to provide critical services to the state’s veteran population,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “These Alamo area grants will provide transportation, home repairs, second chance opportunities, and many more services to area veterans.”



TVC Chairwoman Koerner presented the grants at the Comal County Historic Courthouse in New Braunfels.



The grant recipients and their services include:

Alamo Area Council of Governments: a $500,000 grant for home modification a $300,000 grant for transportation programs and services

American GI Forum - National Veterans Outreach Program, Inc.: a $500,000 grant for clinical counseling

Bandera County Committee on Aging, Inc.: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Bexar County Commissioners Court (Felony Court): a $25,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Bexar County: a $300,000 grant for Misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court

a $300,000 grant for Misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court Comal County: a $250,000 grant for financial assistance a $150,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc.: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc.: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

Guadalupe County Veterans Treatment Court: a $100,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Guadalupe County Veterans Treatment Court: a $100,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Operation Finally Home: a $500,000 grant for home modification

Operation Finally Home: a $500,000 grant for home modification

San Antonio Legal Services Association: a $135,000 grant for pro bono legal services

San Antonio Metropolitan Ministry, Inc.: a $300,000 grant for homeless veterans support

The Salvation Army San Antonio: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Val Verde County: a $50,000 grant for transportation programs and services



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/

