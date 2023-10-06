Watercraft Accessories Market Projected to Reach US$ 13,137.1 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the USA, rising personal watercraft sales and safety focus drive market growth, while in China, maritime trade boosts demand for watercraft accessories.

Newark, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to forecasts, the watercraft accessories market is expected to be US$ 7,266.9 million in 2023 and US$ 13,137.1 million by 2033.



Many variables, including customer tastes, disposable income, technical developments, and seasonal demand, impact the watercraft accessories market. Foreign and local businesses are competing in the market, and the competition is focused on product quality, customization, innovation, and pricing strategies.

The fast growth of the tourist sector, the implementation of new government rules, and the rise in water parks favorably affect the development of the watercraft accessories sector.

Manufacturers of watercraft accessories now have more accessibility and reach thanks to the expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms, which enables them to get a more extensive client base.

The ability to respond to individual preferences and particular watercraft models by providing customizable and customized accessories gives industry players a unique marketing offer. Some watercraft attachments are not widely used by consumers due to price sensitivity, especially those on a tight budget.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the watercraft accessories market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 5.8%.

In 2023, the United States is likely to develop the watercraft accessories business with a share of 21.6%.

The watercraft accessories market grew considerably to US$ 6,901.1 million in 2022.

The watercraft accessories sector expanded at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China's watercraft accessories market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 6.3%.

By 2033, India's mountain and ski resort industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 6%.

Japan's watercraft accessories industry is expected to grow significantly, with an 8.5% share in 2023.

Australia's watercraft accessories will likely expand with a CAGR of 0.2% in 2023.

Germany's watercraft accessories business is likely to grow, with a share of 7.9% in 2023.

In 2023, the life vest segment will likely dominate the market, with a share of 32.5%, based on the type.

In 2023, the coastal tourism and shipping segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 27.9%, based on the application.



"Watercraft accessories are integral for enhancing boating experiences," highlighted Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.). "These products encompass a wide range of equipment and gear, catering to boaters' safety, comfort, and enjoyment, enriching recreational and commercial water activities."

Competitors Winning Strategies

Several key manufacturers are working to increase their regional market share and participate in local markets directly by growing their dealer network. They are working with regional distributors to distribute their goods internationally. To achieve a competitive edge in the market, industry actors concentrate on comprehending customer wants, investing in research and development, and forming strategic alliances.

Key Players

Yamaha Motor Corporation

WireCo

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Private Limited.

Covercraft Industries LLC

BEXCO NV

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

AXIOM CORDAGES LIMITED

Samson Rope Technologies

TEUFELBERGER

DAN-FENDER

Garware Technical Fibers Ltd.

EVOLUTION TRADING (SHANGHAI)CO.LTD

SHEICO Group

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR, INC.

Manson Anchors Limited

Attwood Corporation

Gottifredi Maffioli S.r.l.

Gleistein GmbH

Greenfield Products Inc

Recent Development:

A new line of life vests was introduced by Sea-Doo in 2022 in an effort to attract more customers.

In June 2021, Kawasaki announced the introduction of the prestigious Jet Ski® STX® 160 series, the Kawasaki Jet Ski® SX-RTM 160 four-stroke stand-up personal watercraft, and the premium Jet Ski Ultra® 310 series.

The boat engines for BRP were completely reevaluated, reconstructed, and refurbished in August 2022. The new Rotax Outboard Engine with Stealth Technology's 115 and 150-horsepower models are the first to be made available.



Key Segments

By Type:

Life Vest

Tow Ropes

Boat Dock Line & Storage

Boat Fenders

Boat Cover

Others

By End Use:

Military & Defence

Amusement Parks

Professional & Hobbyist

Coastal Tourism & Shipping Company

Offshore Vessel

Cargo Logistics

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline Multi Brand Store Specialty Store



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East & Africa

