Road Closure Scheduled for 10/06/2023 - Windham Hill Rd, Townshend
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Windham Hill Road in Townshend will be closed tomorrow, October 6th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the area of 348 Windham Hill Road, in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on October 5, 2023.
This incident is expected to last an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Rene’ LaRouche
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX