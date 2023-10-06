Road Closure Scheduled for 10/06/2023 - Windham Hill Rd, Townshend

State of Vermont

Windham Hill Road in Townshend will be closed tomorrow, October 6th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the area of 348 Windham Hill Road, in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on October 5, 2023.

This incident is expected to last an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

