Tiamonds Landmark Launch: The Unmissable $1.2M,10-Carat, D Flawless Diamond

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiamonds, a pioneer in the world of Real-World Assets (RWAs) tokenization, is proud to unveil its latest offering: a collection of 10 exquisite diamonds poised to revolutionize the diamond landscape. Here, each tokenized diamond signifies a real-world physical diamond. Building on a history of successful tokenized diamond sales, Tiamonds is pushing the boundaries of luxury, innovation, and security.





At the heart of this groundbreaking collection lies a 10 Carat diamond valued at $1.2 million. This remarkable diamond represents the pinnacle of luxury and exclusivity, transcending the digital realm to become a masterpiece in its own right. Notably, it's worth highlighting that comparable stones of similar characteristics are listed on various e-commerce platforms at prices exceeding $2.2 million USD. Our commitment to transparency and fairness to our esteemed clients remains unwavering, as we strive to provide this exceptional diamond at a price that reflects its true value, ensuring that our users enjoy the utmost integrity and value in their acquisitions.

Tiamonds ensures that each tokenized diamond issued is backed by a 1-1 physical diamond. Each diamond is safely secured in a vault that ensures a harmonious fusion of opulence and state-of-the-art technology, which underscores the inherent value and credibility of Tiamonds. LCX acts as a Physical Validator authenticating that each diamond within the collection represents the ownership of a real-world diamond. These tokenized diamonds are certified by LCX and GIA, assuring their authenticity. LCX issues a proof of ownership of the tokenized asset, and GIA certifies the cut, carat, color, and clarity of the diamond.

Tiamonds proudly presents diamonds sourced from esteemed distributors, stored securely in a Liechtenstein vault insured by Lloyds London, guaranteeing their legitimacy and conflict-free origin. Our commitment to UN resolutions ensures ethical procurement, while LCX’s status as the first Physical Validator under Liechtenstein's blockchain laws underscores our dedication to transparency and compliance. With the integration of blockchain technology, it emphasizes the critical importance of traceability in the diamond industry.

The launch of this collection marks a pivotal moment in the history of Tiamonds, as it redefines the world of tokenization, blending luxury, innovation, and security like never before.

Tiamonds invites the world to join this extraordinary journey, bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms while setting new standards for trust and assurance in the tokenization ecosystem. Your trust and support have been instrumental in our success, and we eagerly anticipate sharing this exciting new chapter with you.





About Tiamonds

Tiamonds is the world's largest blockchain-powered marketplace for tokenized diamonds. Each Tiamond is 1-to-1 backed by a unique real-world diamond that is identified by a GIA certificate and held in secure storage, insured by Lloyds of London. The link between the physical diamond and digital asset is ensured by LCX's regulated role as a Physical Validator according to the Liechtenstein Blockchain Act (TVTG). This makes Tiamonds a secure and reliable platform for investing in diamond assets using blockchain technology. Visit Tiamonds.com .





Sumit Sagar Head of Marketing pr at lcx.com