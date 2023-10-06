CS DISCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CS Disco, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CS Disco, Inc. (“CS Disco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAW) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CS Disco common stock between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 20, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, “CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time.” The complaint also alleges that “[w]hile the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was ‘usage driven’ and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors during the Class Period that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth.”

The complaint further alleges that “[t]he truth began to emerge on August 11, 2022, when CS Disco released financial results for the second quarter of 2022 that shocked investors and analysts alike. Not only did the Company’s revenue growth taper drastically [as compared to] past quarters, but the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year.” On August 12, 2022, CS Disco common shares fell 53% on heavy volume.

