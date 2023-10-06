Submit Release
Public Comments Wanted on Applicants to Certified Shorthand Reporters Board

HONOLULU – The following individuals have timely applied for an upcoming vacancy on the Hawaiʻi Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters (CSR):

Melissa Noble Brown
A. Haunani Ho

This position is for a Certified Shorthand Reporter from the “official” sector, one who is court-employed.

The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for:

(1) testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters
(2) standards governing conduct of Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters, and
(3) discipline, censure, suspension or revocation of certification.

If you wish to comment about the character or qualifications of these applicants, please submit your comments via mail, facsimile, or e-mail to:

Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office
417 South King Street
Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Fax: 808-539-4801
E-mail: pao@courts.hawaii.gov

All comments must be received by Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

