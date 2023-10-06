Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,452 in the last 365 days.

Store Clerk, Permittee Charged After Underage Driver Crashes

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C.

A store owner and clerk have been criminally charged following a single-vehicle collision in Rowan County.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified ALE of a single-vehicle collision involving an underage driver and passenger who had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.  The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Malt beverages were found inside the vehicle and were believed to be a contributing factor in the collision. 

Through the course of the ALE investigation, special agents determined both the driver and passenger purchased malt beverages from L K Mart, located at 3320 Deal Road in Mooresville. While investigating the underage purchases, ALE special agents discovered that two additional teens had purchased malt beverages from the L K Mart on the same evening, unrelated to the crash.  

The clerk, Kalasudhan Kunjupillai, 64, of Charlotte failed to check any of the underage patrons’ identifications.  

On Friday, Sept. 29, ALE special agents arrested Kunjupillai for four counts of sell malt beverages to someone under 21 years old, and one count of allowing violations to occur at an ABC-licensed business. 

The permittee, Lalsen John Churakakuzy, 59, of Mooresville, was cited for failing to superintend an ABC-licensed business. 

A violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for L K Mart, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits. 

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.   

 

                                                                                               ### 

You just read:

Store Clerk, Permittee Charged After Underage Driver Crashes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more