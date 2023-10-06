Store Clerk, Permittee Charged After Underage Driver Crashes

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C.

A store owner and clerk have been criminally charged following a single-vehicle collision in Rowan County.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified ALE of a single-vehicle collision involving an underage driver and passenger who had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash. The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Malt beverages were found inside the vehicle and were believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Through the course of the ALE investigation, special agents determined both the driver and passenger purchased malt beverages from L K Mart, located at 3320 Deal Road in Mooresville. While investigating the underage purchases, ALE special agents discovered that two additional teens had purchased malt beverages from the L K Mart on the same evening, unrelated to the crash.

The clerk, Kalasudhan Kunjupillai, 64, of Charlotte failed to check any of the underage patrons’ identifications.

On Friday, Sept. 29, ALE special agents arrested Kunjupillai for four counts of sell malt beverages to someone under 21 years old, and one count of allowing violations to occur at an ABC-licensed business.

The permittee, Lalsen John Churakakuzy, 59, of Mooresville, was cited for failing to superintend an ABC-licensed business.

A violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for L K Mart, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits.

