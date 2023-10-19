Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa in Whistler, BC receives top spot in Canada - Conde Nast Traveler 2023 Readers Choice Award

Nita Lake Lodge in Fall Nita Lake Lodge in winter Nita Lake Lodge Logo

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa, an authentic haven of relaxation and exploration, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the highly coveted Conde Nast Traveler 2023 Readers Choice Award. This recognition is a testament to the resort's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional experiences and promoting genuine connection with guests and their wellness.

The Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are among the most prestigious and sought-after accolades in the global travel and hospitality industry. This year 526,518 dedicated readers from around the world shared their travel experiences, casting their votes for their favorite hotels, resorts, and destinations. The awards recognize excellence in the travel and hospitality industry, celebrating the establishments that consistently deliver unforgettable experiences.

Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa has consistently demonstrated its dedication to creating memorable moments for guests, and this award reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication of the entire team. From the moment guests arrive, they are enveloped in a sensory world of tranquility, intimacy, and personalized service. Whether it's the newly renovated suites, world-class spa, daring dining options, or the breathtaking natural surroundings, Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa offers a one-of-a-kind escape that has captured the hearts of travelers worldwide.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive the top spot in Canada Conde Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards," said Nathan Bartindale, Marketing & Communications Manager of Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa. "This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, who work tirelessly to create unforgettable experiences for our guests. We are deeply grateful to our guests and readers of 'Conde Nast Traveler' for their continued support and trust in Nita Lake Lodge as we dare to keep dreaming".

Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa is in the outdoor wonderland of Whistler, BC. Surrounded by natural beauty and exciting outdoor pursuits, the resort is a haven for travelers seeking relaxation, rejuvenation, and unforgettable experiences. With exquisite accommodation, gourmet dining, award winning spa, and a range of world class outdoor activities, Nita Lake Lodge Resort & Spa is the perfect destination for those looking to awaken their senses, explore and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones.

