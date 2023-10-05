EnerPure Inc. Continues Growth Trajectory with Appointment of Damian Towns as Chief Financial Officer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES



Winnipeg, MB, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerPure Inc. (“EnerPure” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the appointment of Damian Towns as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition to the executive team comes at a pivotal time for the company, as it prepares for accelerated growth and deployment of its initial operating plants.

Damian brings a wealth of experience and expertise in leading finance for public and private companies, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy, making him an ideal candidate to lead EnerPure in its next phase of development. With a proven track record of driving financial performance in high-growth organizations, Damian is poised to play a key role in advancing EnerPure's mission of delivering innovative used oil recycling solutions to a global market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Damian to EnerPure," said Todd Habicht, CEO of EnerPure. "His deep financial acumen and strategic mindset align perfectly with our vision for the future. As we gear up for rapid expansion, we are confident that Damian will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategy and ensuring we achieve our goals."

"I am truly excited to join EnerPure during such an exciting phase in its journey," remarked Mr. Towns. "EnerPure's patented process will play an important role in the energy transition towards a cleaner and greener economy both within Canada and globally. "

Mr. Towns' appointment underscores EnerPure's commitment to continuing to build a strong leadership team capable of capitalizing on the significant growth opportunities ahead. Mr. Towns augments an existing team including Todd Habicht (Founder and CEO), Doug Kroeker (President and COO) and Travis Toet (Director, Finance & Marketing).

About Mr. Towns

Mr. Towns brings over 25 years of experience in progressive and rapid-growth companies, spending over 15 years leading organizations at the executive level. His recent experience as CFO and Corporate Secretary includes working with Loop Energy, realizing record revenue growth and significant cost reductions as part of the energy transition towards hydrogen fuel cells, and guiding Photon Control’s exponential growth and maximizing shareholder return, prior to its acquisition by MKS Instruments. He also served as an Executive Director, CFO and Corporate Secretary at Liberty Defense, a technology company commercializing AI enabled Active 3D Imaging. His career also includes over 12 years as CFO and Corporate Secretary at Marimaca Copper, formerly Coro Mining.

Mr. Towns is a designated CPA, CA in Canada and holds a Combined First-Class Honours degree in accounting and finance from the University of Otago, New Zealand.

Mr. Towns brings significant experience, deep expertise and technical knowledge in corporate finance, financial planning, accounting, governance, and investor relations. EnerPure is also excited to draw on Mr. Towns’ strategic and financial experience managing organizations with operations and development activities in Canada and across the globe.

About the Company

EnerPure is an innovative technology and energy company that is aiding in the transition to a cleaner and greener economy. Our proprietary micro-technology converts hazardous waste oil into an IMO 2020 complaint market-ready marine fuel, with a lower carbon footprint.

EnerPure was founded on the belief that waste oil recycling should be accessible to all communities. Our patented micro-technology enables this goal while eliminating the common practice of either dumping or burning waste oil.

Our technology has been proven via our pilot & demonstration plant and is now ready for deployment to start building a truly sustainable energy system within our generation, while preserving the global economy.

What is Waste Oil?

Waste oil is defined as any petroleum-based or synthetic lubricating oil that cannot be used for its original purpose due to the presence of hazardous substances through contamination. Globally over 26 billion litres of waste oil are generated each year with approximately 80% of global waste oil being either burnt or dumped.

Disclosure and Caution

This press release may contain certain disclosures that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

