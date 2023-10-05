(Subscription required) Los Angeles lawyer Marla Brown's tweets, including one that said "Shoot the protestors," were reflections of anger and frustration with looting and vandalism, not a call to arms, said State Bar Court Judge Dennis Saab.
Attorney Cleared of State Bar Charges She Encouraged Violence Amid George Floyd Protests
