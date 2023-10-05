Submit Release
AB467 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention - 2023-10-05

WISCONSIN, October 5 - An Act to renumber and amend 49.45 (41) (a); to amend 49.45 (41) (b), 49.45 (41) (c) (intro.) and 51.15 (2) (d); and to create 49.45 (41) (a) 1., 49.45 (41) (d) and 51.036 of the statutes; Relating to: crisis urgent care and observation facilities and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention

