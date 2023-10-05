Submit Release
AB469 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-10-05

WISCONSIN, October 5 - An Act to amend chapter 77 (title); and to create 20.455 (5) (hv) and subchapter XIII of chapter 77 [precedes 77.997] of the statutes; Relating to: imposing a tax on firearm manufacturers, services provided to victims of crimes involving firearms, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab469

