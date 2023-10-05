WISCONSIN, October 5 - An Act to amend chapter 77 (title); and to create 20.455 (5) (hv) and subchapter XIII of chapter 77 [precedes 77.997] of the statutes; Relating to: imposing a tax on firearm manufacturers, services provided to victims of crimes involving firearms, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab469
You just read:
AB469 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-10-05
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.