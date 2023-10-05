Submit Release
AB468 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Consumer Protection - 2023-10-05

WISCONSIN, October 5 - An Act to amend 165.60 and 175.35 (2k) (ar) 1.; and to create 175.31 and 224.60 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting firearms merchant category codes in payment card transactions, prohibiting government lists of firearm owners, and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Consumer Protection

