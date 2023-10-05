Capital Power to release third quarter 2023 results and host analyst conference call on November 1

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its third quarter 2023 results before the markets open on November 1, 2023. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results.



Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3pgrniaa/

Details will be sent directly to analysts. An archive of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.



