VAW-120 Sailors participate in Community Service Project

The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center is one of the oldest daycare establishments in the state of Virginia, according to the United States Library of Congress archives. The center has been providing day care services in Portsmouth for more than 110 years.

Aviation Maintenance Administrationmen 1st Class Priscilla Johnson coordinated the community service project on behalf of her command. Sailors who volunteered for the day provided the necessary muscle and skillsets to build, paint and restore the playground area.

“In my opinion, it is important to give back and not forget where we come from,” Johnson said, who added that other community organizations also participated in the one-day volunteer event.

Johnson’s daily responsibilities at VAW-120 include a variety of clerical, administrative and managerial duties necessary to keep aircraft maintenance activities running efficiently. In addition to her daily responsibilities, Johnson, who was selected as the 2022 senior shore Sailor of the Year for Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING), strives to share her leadership experiences with her junior Sailors while providing opportunities to give back in the local community.

Johnson understands that the work her and her fellow Sailors put in has a much bigger impact than just an aesthetic appearance.

“I think building the children new equipment to play on also makes them ready to come to school and learn,” Johnson added.

Cmdr. David Wiltshire, VAW-120’s commanding officer, encourages his Sailors to seize the opportunity and volunteer in the community.

“I am extremely proud of Johnson and all the Greyhawk Sailors who participated in this event,” Wiltshire said. “The Navy is a large part of the Hampton Roads community, and it’s important for us to improve it where we can. We will continue to look for future events and opportunities to make a difference.”

The mission of VAW-120 is to fly and train naval aviators, naval flight officers, and naval aircrewmen to safely and effectively operate E-2 and C-2 aircraft, preparing them to join the fleet.