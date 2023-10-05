Wireless Innovation Forum’s New Sixth Generation Working Group to Address Global 6G Wireless Marketplace and Ecosystem
Group created for advanced wireless community and 6G ecosystem stakeholders seeks contributions toward recommendations, technical reports and specifications
The 6GWG will explore where WInnForum can add value as a multi-stakeholder, international, wireless tech SDO whose members bring key spectrum sharing and wireless ecosystem experience and expertise”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce creation of a new working group focused on the emerging sixth generation wireless marketplace. Dubbed the “6GWG” the group was created for advanced wireless community and 6G ecosystem stakeholders, including semiconductor providers, spectrum-dependent systems providers, operators, computer manufactures, industrial electronics suppliers, handset and IoT manufacturers, infrastructure manufacturers, research and development, and software services companies.
— Colby Harper, Pathfinder Wireless
“The 6GWG will explore where WInnForum can add value as a multi-stakeholder, international, wireless technology SDO whose members bring key spectrum sharing and wireless innovation ecosystem experience and expertise to areas/topics such as those outlined,” said Colby Harper of Pathfinder Wireless, and Chair of the group. “6GWG will also address where WInnForum can accelerate and reinforce related R&D & policy efforts both up and downstream.”
In support of an interoperable, secure, resilient, sustainable, open, innovative, and scalable global 6G wireless marketplace and ecosystem, the 6GWG’s project goals are:
• to contribute WInnForum’s leading spectrum sharing and innovation voice supporting the evolution and complementary advancement of 6G technology development, collaborating with international SDO’s and other industry organizations to better support open interoperability and innovation/advancement in emerging global 6G technology,
• to develop the WInnForum 6G Strategy for value-added contribution to the rapidly evolving 6G ecosystem toward improved spectral efficiency, capacity, effectiveness, and usability, and
• to provide a reasonable, updatable working definition of 6G to feed into the core WInnForum 6GWG topic area, “The Role of Spectrum Sharing in 6G”. General topic areas for the 6GWG include sharing architectures and awareness; interoperability standards and 6G bands as discussed in groups such as 3GPP, ITU, IEEE; sharing innovation and advancement, and ecosystem engagement.
To learn more about the 6GWG and how to participate, contact WInnForum CEO Lee Pucker at Lee.Pucker@WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum Sponsors Shure and Thales, the Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.
Stephanie Hamill
Wireless Innovation Forum
+1 9702909543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube