Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 19, 2023

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Thursday, October 19, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 19, 2023, during which President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Stuart Lubow, will discuss the Company’s third quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/616795871.



Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:



United States:

International:

Access code:





1-833-470-1428

+1-929-526-1599

193919

Telephone Replay:



A recording will be available until Thursday, November 2, 2023.

United States:

International:

Access code:



1-866-813-9403

+44-204-525-0658

861279



ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.