Rapid7 to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at +1 888-330-2384 (toll-free) or +1 240-789-2701 with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Chwalk
Director, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:
Kelly Crummey
Corporate Communications
press@rapid7.com
(617) 921-8089


