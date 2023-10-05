Survey Says: The Jastrzembski’s Family Feud

Can the Jastrzembski’s families' larger-than-life personalities handle the bright lights of the ever-popular game show Family Feud? Survey says…Yes!

Master Sgt. Jason Jastrzembski, 434th Military and Family Readiness, readiness Flight Chief, along with his brother Sgt. 1st Class Steve Jastrzembski, sister-in-law, Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Jastrzembski, cousin Michael Waters, and father Dennis Jastrzembski all have a knack for entertaining.

“Although, I am the one who loves the spotlight,” said Jason, “I thought with me, my brother Steve, and his wife Ashley’s military backgrounds, in addition to my dad and cousin both being very funny and entertaining, we would make a really great family story and participants on the show.”

After submitting an audition video filmed by Jason’s son Brayden, the family was called in for interviews and mock versions of the show with the Family Feud staff. After waiting a few weeks, they were overjoyed to receive the ‘CONGRATULATIONS YOUR FAMILY HAS BEEN SELECTED’ email.

“I called everyone in my family immediately to tell them,” said Jason. “We celebrated like we had just won the Super Bowl.”

With personalities as big as their dreams of victory, they spent weeks preparing for the show. Nerves and excitement filled the air as they eagerly awaited their chance to showcase their knowledge and teamwork.

“Doing stand-up and being in the military, I’ve been on stage many times,” Jason said. “However, nothing prepared me, or any of us, for those bright lights and that beautiful Family Feud stage. That’s when it all became real. This was really happening.”

Jason, Steve, and Ashley walked up on stage wearing their Air Force and Army dress uniforms, showcasing their pride and dedication to this country and to their military service.

“My brother, his wife, and I take so much pride in serving in the U.S. military,” said Jason. We wanted to make sure we were showing just how much it means to us. The military is such a big part of who we are and what we represent.”

With a title like Family Feud, you might think there was some tension amongst the Jastrzembski family during their time competing, but Jason said the show did the opposite, bringing them closer together.

“I will remember most how it made a very close family like mine even closer. The show is called Family Feud, but what it did for us was give us memories for a lifetime. No feuding. Just laughs and stories we will hold on to forever.”

The Jastrzembski’s will appear on Family Feud beginning October 9th, 2023,7:00-8 p.m. EST. Check your local television listings to find out what station they will be on.