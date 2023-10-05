Cytokinetics to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on October 19, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK), today announced that it will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM ET. The event, entitled New Horizons in Hypercontractility, will feature presentations from senior leaders about the Company’s cardiac myosin inhibition programs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), including new longer-term data from FOREST-HCM (Follow-Up, Open-Label, Research Evaluation of Sustained Treatment with Aficamten in HCM), the open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM, pre-clinical data for CK-4021586 (CK-586), a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor being developed for the potential treatment of patients with HFpEF, and an update on Cytokinetics’ commercial readiness activities and corporate strategy.

A panel discussion on the current HCM disease landscape and the unmet need in this patient population will feature the following experts:

Theodore Abraham, M.D., FACC, FASE, Meyer Friedman Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, University of California, San Francisco; Co-director, UCSF HCM Center of Excellence; Director, UCSF Adult Cardiac Echocardiography Laboratory

Caroline Coats, Ph.D., Clinical Senior Lecturer, School of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Carolyn Ho, M.D., Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Medical Director of the Cardiovascular Genetics Center



In addition, a conversation with a person living with HCM will elaborate on the patient perspective.

Interested parties must register online at https://cytokinetics-new-horizons-in-hypercontractility.open-exchange.net/. Registered attendees may access the virtual event platform by visiting the Investor & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at www.cytokinetics.com. A link to the webcast replay will be archived on the Cytokinetics website until April 19, 2024.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of three Phase 3 clinical trials: SEQUOIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), MAPLE-HCM, evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM and ACACIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility, and CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF. In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

