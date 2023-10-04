Attorney General Josh Stein Highlights State and Local Efforts to Confront Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein joined local leaders in Charlotte today to highlight efforts to confront domestic violence and help victims and survivors as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Attorney General Stein was joined by Safe Alliance President and CEO Laura Lawrence, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Deputy Chief Jackie Hulsey, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Atrium Health Forensic Program Coordinator Angie Alexander, and survivor Rashida Gittens.

“Domestic violence is a horrific crime that poses a real, constant threat to victims’ safety,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to these law enforcement professionals, health care providers, service providers, and advocates for their partnership to help people leave abusive relationships, rebuild their lives, and regain control of their futures.”

So far in 2023, 57 North Carolinians have lost their lives to domestic violence homicides. More information on the Department of Justice’s work to address domestic violence is available here.

“Safe Alliance’s Greater Charlotte Hope Line is a crucial resource to those in crisis seeking immediate support as well as a referral line to gain access and information for community resources,” said Safe Alliance President and CEO Laura Lawrence. “Through the work of the Hope Line, we are able to partner on important community initiatives, including the Lethality Assessment Protocol.”

“Domestic violence is an issue that reaches every corner of our society,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “There are negative impacts resulting from every single one of these incidents, ranging from life-changing to potentially life-ending. Working alongside our partners, we have to be intentional and proactive in addressing domestic violence, and that is what we are committed to doing.”

If you are in a relationship where you feel unsafe or abused, resources are available to help you determine what the next best steps are for your life and your specific situation. You can start by contacting the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org.

