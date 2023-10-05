Continental Tire Teams with Tree Canada to Promote Environmental Stewardship at The Allstate Soccer Show

• Continental Tire Announces Environmental Initiative at The Allstate Soccer Show in Calgary by pledging to donate funds to Tree Canada for tree planting

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tire is proud to announce its commitment to environmental sustainability at the upcoming Allstate Soccer Show in Calgary, Alberta, on October 8, 2023. Continental is excited to introduce a unique initiative in partnership with Tree Canada that combines sports and environmental responsibility as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future.



During The Allstate Soccer Show, Continental will launch a campaign where it pledges to donate funds to Tree Canada to plant one tree seedling for every guest who joins Continental on the Training Field Activation for a shot on goal. Continental Tire has always been committed to making the world more sustainable for future generations. By tying the number of participants to trees planted, Continental aims to promote the spirit of the game but also underscore their dedication to environmental conservation.

"Our partnership with Tree Canada holds great significance in the wake of recent Canadian forest fires. This collaboration represents our shared dedication to restoring and preserving the beauty of our natural landscapes. We are working towards a more resilient and sustainable future for all." Said Okan Sen, National Marketing Manager at Continental Tire Canada.

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. With a deep commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation, Tree Canada is a leading advocate for the essential role of trees and green infrastructure in our communities. They help to grow Canada’s tree canopy through their programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools.

Tree Canada quote

“We really appreciate this initiative by Continental Tire. As climate change challenges us to become more thoughtful, more ecologically responsible, and more innovative, we believe that trees and urban forests are an essential part of the solution. This partnership will help us with our continued mission to inspire, educate and enable Canadians to plant and nurture trees.” said Robert Henri, Director of Communications and Brand at Tree Canada.

All attendees at The Allstate Soccer Show are encouraged to join Continental at the Training Field Activation. Together, we can make a positive difference for the environment!

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with 57,000 employees and posted sales of €14 billion in 2022 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles, and two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tire business includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.

The Allstate Soccer Show was established in 2018 by Allstate Insurance Company of Canada and has provided soccer families with access to more than 50 soccer idols from the Canadian National Teams, MLS clubs, CPL clubs and even Manchester United Legends. This year’s event is being held in Calgary for the first time. For information, visit soccershow.ca

