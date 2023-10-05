Carl Sandburg Songbag concert series continues Oct. 8 with Mark Dvorak

GALESBURG - The 2023 Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues Sunday, Oct. 8 with musician Mark Dvorak at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.





Labeled a modern-day troubadour, Dvorak has never stopped performing, writing, and recording music. He's given concerts across the United States, and his international concerts include performances in Canada, Finland, and Ireland. To date he has released 20 albums of traditional and original music. Featuring a mix of traditional and original songs, elements of blues, banjo picking, and even references to Carl Sandburg's writings, this show will have a little something for everyone.





The Oct. 8 performance will be in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is appreciated to help offset the cost of the performance.

The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the site. Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation.





The final Songbag Concert of the year will occur Nov. 12 with folk, rock, and oldies artists Dance Hall Doves.



