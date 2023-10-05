eCourts to Launch in Mecklenburg County on Monday, October 9, 2023

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) is pleased to announce that the Odyssey Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) will officially launch in Mecklenburg County on Monday, October 9, 2023.

ICMS is part of the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s eCourts initiative to take the court system from paper to digital. Although many components of eCourts have already been successfully implemented statewide, most users will primarily engage with eFiling, Portal, and Odyssey, which will be phased in across the state through 2025 after the initial launch on February 13, 2023.

“This historic upgrade for the Mecklenburg County courts would not be possible without the tireless commitment of its judicial officials and our eCourts partners working together to expand access to justice for all,” said NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce. “We are grateful to all those who helped lay the foundation for the eCourts transition and its progress during the pilot phase and are excited to enter this new era for North Carolina courts and the citizens we serve.”

Once eCourts is live, eFiling will be required for attorneys for any new filings (including subsequent filings in open cases) made in Mecklenburg County. Attorneys and individuals must register for an account to access File & Serve.

eFiling, also known as File & Serve, enables you to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. It also allows you to:

Submit court documents online to the clerk's office in eCourts counties.

Pay filing fees that are automatically calculated for you when you submit filings.

Get a file-stamped electronic copy upon the clerk’s acceptance.

Receive filing status updates via email.

Portal allows you to access court information online in eCourts counties, including:

Search case information by name, attorney, citation, and more

Search for court dates and hearings by name, attorney, case number, and more

View case information, records, and documents

Make instant online credit card transactions to pay fines and fees

The public can learn more at NCcourts.gov/eCourts.

About ICMS

The Odyssey suite will replace 40+ older legacy systems and integrate all of these products into one streamlined case management solution including eFiling, financial management, and document management for all case types. The new system will bring higher efficiencies to the justice system, electronic access to information, reduce manual processes and reliance on paper, and increase collaboration among court officials, lawyers, and law enforcement officers.

The NCAOC worked with the National Center for State Courts to convene stakeholders, develop business requirements, and identify vendors. Tyler Technologies’ Odyssey suite was the solution selected to help migrate court processes from a variety of older applications to one integrated case management system.

NCAOC is implementing a phased rollout of the system statewide.