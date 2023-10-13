The Foodie Co-Op Launches to Help SoCal Families and Friends Fund Food They Love

Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Good Food. Join The Foodie Co-Op Made Just for You www.TheFoodieCo-Op.com Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Good Food. Join The Foodie Co-Op Made Just for You www.TheFoodieCo-Op.com Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Good Food. Join The Foodie Co-Op Made Just for You www.TheFoodieCo-Op.com Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Good Food. Join The Foodie Co-Op Made Just for You www.TheFoodieCo-Op.com Are you the kind of Foodie who thinks of helping their family, friends, and pets first? Join The Foodie Co-Op Made for The Sweetest Foodies Who Love to Do Good, and Share Good Food They Love www.TheFoodieCo-Op.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "Are you a Sweet Foodie? Love to do Good, and Good Food. We launched The Foodie Co+Op to thank clients and working professionals who have kept us in business for 25 years. We love to serve The Sweetest Foodies; who think of helping their family, friends, and pets first."The Foodie Co+Op funded by staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps members ' fund food you love ' to enjoy and share with family, friends, and pets.How is The Foodie Co+Op Funded?Recruiting for Good provides staffing services, generates proceeds (to share 50% of proceeds) and help fund Co-Op members' Sweet Food Benefits Sweet Food BenefitsMembers can participate with family and friends to create their own food fund, and personalized food benefits.1. Enjoy dining in, dining delivered, and catering.2. Farm to home (produce and products, i.e. coffee).3. Food Shopping; specialty shops, subscription box, and supermarkets.4. Prepared Meal Delivery Services; for happy pets, and human friends.5. The Sweetest Treats; cake, chocolate, donuts, ice cream, and pie too.Good for Community TooThe Foodie Co-Op helps members fund and build community gardens; and sponsor neighborhood food celebrations (on 4th of July and Thanksgiving).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Are You a Foodie, Love to Party for Good...love fine food, and don't want to cook for 4th of July and Thanksgiving Celebrations; Recruiting for Good will sponsor food catered by LA's Best Women Chefs ♡ a.o.c. (Suzanne Goin), Chi Spaca (Nancy Silverton), Crustacean (Helene An), Jar (Suzanne Tracht), or n/naka (Niki Nakayama)!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Are You a Sweet Foodie? Do you think of helping your family, friends, and pets first; we made The Foodie Co-Op just for you to help fund and feed your loved ones 'Food You Love.'Love to Do Good + Enjoy & Share Good Food. The Foodie Co-Op is for YouAfter qualifying for membership; Co+Op members are invited to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Recruiting for Good shares 50% of proceeds generated by delivering staffing solutions to help members fund food they love to enjoy and share (Food Benefits).Good for Community Too!Members can also earn funding to build vegetable gardens and sponsor neighborhood food parties for 4th of July and Thanksgiving starting in 2024.To Learn More Visit www.TheFoodieCo-Op.com Good for You + The Community Too!

