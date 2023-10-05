Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Lead Plaintiff Deadline is Approaching in the Class Action Against Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Contact Robbins LLP Today

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) securities between January 5, 2023 and July 24, 2023. Infinity is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing novel medicines for people with cancer.



What is this Case About: Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, for over a year, defendants pushed the false narrative that Infinity’s flagship product, eganelisib, was proceeding apace in its clinical studies as a treatment for breast cancer. Results were initially so promising that partners were being sought (and prospective partners were interested) to bring eganelisib to the next stage. Then, on February 23, 2023, Infinity announced it had entered into a merger agreement with MEI Pharma, Inc. and the new entity would "prioritize head and neck cancer." On this news, the price of Infinity's stock fell from $0.55 on February 23, 2023, to $0.28 on February 23, 2023.

On July 24, 2023, Infinity announced it was terminating the merger because MEI did not obtain stockholder approval for the merger. On this news, Infinity's stock price fell 40%, to close at $0.22. The next day, Infinity announced a “Value Preservation and Maximization Plan”, whereby it was, among other things, terminating 78% of its workforce.

