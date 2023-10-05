FEMA Is Hiring in Florida

Submit Release
LAKE MARY, Fla. – Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from recent disasters.

FEMA is conducting local hiring for 33 positions in Gainesville and Lake Mary. The agency is seeking people with experience in geospatial and data analytics, floodplain management, media relations, writing and editing, community design, human resources and training, hazard mitigation, administrative support and engineering and architecture, among other job categories. Employees will serve in disaster recovery operations for Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Nicole, Hurricane Idalia and Broward County flooding.

These positions are full-time, up to 120-day appointments, that may be extended depending on operational needs.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

  • Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire employees are eligible for enrollment for health insurance coverage as of the official hire date/employment date with FEMA.
  • Flexible spending accounts
  • Federal long term care insurance
  • Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period.
  • Holiday pay
  • Worker’s compensation

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check, be able to furnish their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the employing office. Lodging and meals will not be covered or reimbursed by the agency. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

How to apply:  Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online through USAJobs.gov. As the disaster operational needs shift, new positions will be posted on USAJobs. Candidates can be notified when FEMA Local Hire positions posts. You can save a search to help you look for jobs in your area of interest through USAJobs. For instructions, please visit: USAJOBS Help Center | How to save a search

